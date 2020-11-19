Buhari Fetes Ex-President Jonathan At 63rd Birthday

November 19, 2020 21

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan, on his 63rd birthday.

His congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled ‘President Buhari greets former President Goodluck Jonathan on 63rd birthday’.

The statement read, “On behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians in general, President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with former President Goodluck “Jonathan on his 63rd birthday, November 20, 2020, congratulating him for a life of service that has brought honour and goodwill to the country.

“The President notes, with appreciation, the peculiar and remarkable climb of the former president on Nigeria’s political ladder, and dedication that has kept him working most recently as ECOWAS envoy to bring peace to the Republic of Mali.

“As the former Nigerian President turns 63, President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant Dr Jonathan longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity.”