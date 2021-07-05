fbpx
Buhari Felicitates With Biden On America’s 245th Independence Day

July 5, 20210135
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to his American counterpart, President Joe Biden on the country’s 245th Independence Day celebrations.

The United States Independence Day is marked on July 4, every year.

The US was a colony of Britain and it gained its independence in 1776.

The Spokesman to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Sunday, quoted his principal as saying that the Biden administration is making efforts to make the African continent better

“President Muhammadu Buhari joins President Joe R. Biden Jr, the Government and people of the United States as they commemorate this special day, July 4th as the 245th Independence Day and the annual celebration of nationhood,” Shehu said.

“President Buhari notes with delight how the Biden administration is working earnestly to overcome some of the country’s greatest challenges that include racism and especially the Coronavirus epidemic that has inflicted on the United States, a quarter of the global fatalities.

“President Buhari expresses confidence that given the shared values of democracy, rule of law and inclusive prosperity, the strategic partnership and engagements between Nigeria and the United States would continue to grow for the mutual benefits of our two countries and our peoples.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

