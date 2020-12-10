Buhari Fails To Honour House of Reps Invitation

December 10, 2020 23

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Thursday failed to honour the invitation of members of the House of Representatives to address them on the security situation in the country as plenary commenced in his absence.

Members of the House of Representatives had earlier on December 1st passed a resolution to invite President Buhari to brief the house on the true state of the security situation in the country.

This decision was taken when the House considered a motion moved by members from Borno State on the massacre of 43 rice farmers in the state by Boko Haram insurgents.

In response to this, President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie announced on Monday, December 7 that the President will address a joint session of the National Assembly.

A lawmaker from Rivers State, Solomon Bob then raised a point of order over President Buhari’s refusal to honour the invitation of the house. He asked the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to update the House on the subject matter.

The Speaker responded by saying the House will wait for official communication from President Buhari.

Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, said that the National Assembly had no powers to summon the President, over the rising insecurity in the country.

Malami had said this in a statement titled, ‘Buhari’s summons: NASS Operates outside constitutional bounds’, on Wednesday.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to honour the invitation of the National Assembly.