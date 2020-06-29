Buhari Extends Second Phase of Eased Lockdown By 2 Weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended phase two of eased lockdown by another four weeks with effect from tomorrow Tuesday, June 30 through midnight of Monday, July 27, 2020.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha made this known to State House correspondents after President Muhammadu Buhari was briefed on the status of the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

According to him, the extension has some modifications to the ease of lockdown protocols that allows inter-state travel outside the curfew hours which is 10: 00 pm to 4:00 am daily.

The second phase of the eased lockdown also allows students who are taking their final examinations to resume schools.

Source: Channels TV