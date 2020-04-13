Buhari Extends Lockdown by 2 Weeks

Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown declared in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as well as Lagos and Ogun states by another 14 days.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a presidential address on Monday, 13th April extended the restriction of movement for another 2 weeks effective form 11:59PM

You would recall that a lockdown in the three states which had the most cases of people testing positive to the coronavirus was first declared on the 30th of March by the Nigerian president.

The president said in his address that this action was necessary after weighing reports by the presidential task force indicating an increase in the number of confirmed cases.

“This is a difficult decision to take but i am convinced that this is the right decision . the evidence is clear. The repercussions of any premature end to the lockdown action are unimaginable. We must not lose the gains achieved thus far. we must not allow a rapid increase in community transmission. We must endure a little longer,” President Buhari said.

The Nigerian president said ongoing palliative measures such as food distribution, cash transfers and loan repayment waivers to cushion the effect of the lockdown will continue.

President Buhari urged Nigerians to continue to follow instructions on social distancing.“The irresponsibility of the few can lead to the death of the many. your freedom ends where other people’s rights begin, the president admonished.