Buhari Extends COVID-19 Restrictions by Two Weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the measures approved on the gradual easing of the lockdown by another two weeks, effective from the midnight of May 18 to June 1, 2020.

The Chairman Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced the extension on Monday at a media briefing in Abuja.

Based on the development, the imposed nationwide curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. shall remain in place. Also schools, places of worship and business centres will remain close. The ban on interstate travel will also be in place for the next weeks.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), similarly announced that the existing lockdown order in Kano for an additional two weeks, will be in place in addition to the compulsory use of face masks in the public.

