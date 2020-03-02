Buhari Expresses Sadness Over Confirmed Case of Coronavirus, Urges Nigerians not to Panic

President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend noted with sadness, the recent confirmation of a case of COVID-19 infection in Lagos, Nigeria.

This was despite the ardent efforts of the government regarding preparedness and response measures put in place in the country’s borders and beyond.

President Buhari, however, commends the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies whose diligence and efficiency enabled the case to be detected, diagnosed and isolated quickly, even while swift measures were taken to identify and follow up on those with whom the index patient came into contact.

The President, in a statement issued on Sunday night, commended the responses of the Federal Ministry of Health and Governments of Lagos and Ogun States as well as other relevant agencies to the reported incident.

He called for vigilance on the part of all citizens and responsible government agencies.

President Buhari urged Nigerians not to panic over the news of this first case of Covid-19 in the country, “as the undue alarm would do us more harm than good.

“Instead, Nigerians should strictly observe the advisories disseminated by the Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation (WHO), on the best way to prevent infection.

“This information is being broadcast in all available media by the Federal Ministry of Information, “ the President said

An Italian businessman was on Friday February 28 certified by health authorities in Nigeria as a carrier of CONVID 19 but had since been quarantined in Lagos and is responding to treatment.

Source: VON