Buhari Expresses Pleasure Over Nigeria’s Continued Relations With Qatar, Spain

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria values ties with her longtime allies and will continue to lubricate the relationships.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman in a statement, said Buhari stated this when he received the outgoing Ambassadors of Spain, and The State of Qatar, in separate audiences on Monday in Abuja.

President Buhari told the outgoing ambassador of Spain, Marcelino Ansorena that Spain would ever remain relevant in the developed world.

He noted that Nigeria was glad to be in a relationship with such a country in the areas of trade, technology, education, and other spheres of life.

“Generation after generation, we have been together, and we will continue to build on the relationship,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Ansorena disclosed that his four years in Nigeria were pleasurable ones, adding that relations between the countries “continue to be excellent.”

He promised to be a new Ambassador of Nigeria to Spain, pledging that his country would continue to invest more in agriculture, food processing, and fight human trafficking.

The outgoing Ambassador commended Nigeria’s democracy, saying it has consolidated, “and will continue to grow.”

The Nigerian leader also told the outgoing Ambassador of The State of Qatar, Abdulaziz Al-Muhanadi that relations between Nigeria and Qatar had been strong and credible, particularly as oil-producing nations.

He noted that the two countries were closely related, and the ties would be maintained.

Al-Muhanadi thanked the President for the support extended to him, to make his tour of duty successful.

NAN