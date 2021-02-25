Buhari, EFCC Boss, Bawa In Closed-Door Meeting

February 25, 2021 35

President Muhammadu Buhari and the newly-appointed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, have convened at the State House.

As of the time of reporting this story, the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed.

Joining the meeting was the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

Bawa was confirmed by the Senate as the chairman of the EFCC on Wednesday after he was nominated by Buhari.

The new EFCC boss said that it was his hope that his appointment paved the way for young Nigerians in governance.

He added that he would add his quota to the growth of the country, as that was the nationalistic thing to do.

In line with his role as the head of the nation’s anti-graft agency, Bawa disclosed that his goal was to recover stolen assets that could be used to improve the lives of the citizenry.

He stated that the EFCC would collaborate with partners on a strategic level to achieve the goal of assets recovery.