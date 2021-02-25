fbpx
Buhari, EFCC Boss, Bawa In Closed-Door Meeting

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWS

Buhari, EFCC Boss, Bawa In Closed-Door Meeting

February 25, 2021035
Buhari, EFCC Boss, Bawa In Closed-Door Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari and the newly-appointed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, have convened at the State House.

As of the time of reporting this story, the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed.

Joining the meeting was the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

Bawa was confirmed by the Senate as the chairman of the EFCC on Wednesday after he was nominated by Buhari.

The new EFCC boss said that it was his hope that his appointment paved the way for young Nigerians in governance.

He added that he would add his quota to the growth of the country, as that was the nationalistic thing to do.

In line with his role as the head of the nation’s anti-graft agency, Bawa disclosed that his goal was to recover stolen assets that could be used to improve the lives of the citizenry.

READ ALSO: Lagos State To Shutdown Third Mainland Bridge

He stated that the EFCC would collaborate with partners on a strategic level to achieve the goal of assets recovery.

About Author

Buhari, EFCC Boss, Bawa In Closed-Door Meeting
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

March 8, 20151650

Jonathan Orders Reduction Of Electricity Tariffs

Following complaints from different quarters over high electricity tariffs in the country, President Goodluck Jonathan has instructed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to reduce th
Read More
August 26, 20140105

Jumia Opens In Cameroun

Jumia, one of Africa’s leading e-commerce sites, has expanded its services to Cameroun. The launch in the West African country follows recent successful launches in Uganda and Ghana, and takes the num
Read More
September 2, 2014069

Construction Union To Resist Casualisation Of Members

The organised labour in the nation’s construction industry has told employers of its decision to vehemently resist any employment model or policy that is exploitative or tends to degrade jobs of membe
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon