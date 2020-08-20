Buhari, ECOWAS Leaders Meet over Mali Crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday joined other West African leaders to discuss the military coup in Mali that ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The meeting, which was scheduled to start at 11 am, was held virtually under the auspices of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Channels Television can confirm.

ECOWAS has strongly condemned the change of government in member state Mali.

“The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an extraordinary summit on the socio-political situation in Mali on Thursday,” the regional body said in a statement on Wednesday.

ECOWAS had been mediating in the crisis before Tuesday’s coup.

Malian army officer Colonel Assimi Goita on Wednesday announced himself as the coup leader.

The African Union (AU) also on Wednesday suspended Mali a day after the coup.

The AU joined other international bodies and nations, including the US and European Union, to condemn the coup and demand the release of the detained leaders.

