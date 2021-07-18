fbpx

Buhari Disburses N5bn To Kick Start Cattle Ranches In Katsina

July 18, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari has disbursed N5 billion to the Katsina State government to kick start the construction of cattle ranches in the state.

The president’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement issued stated that a total of N6.25 billion was approved by the president to the establishment of ranches in the state.

The establishment of ranches across the country was one of the control measures recommended by the National Economic Committee (NEC) to stem the clash between herders and farmers.

The statement said Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, at the commissioning of Zobe Regional Water scheme in Dustulin-ma, Katsina State appreciated Buhari for consistently driving people oriented development projects, with the release of N5 billion to the state to start the ranches.

“Mr. President has graciously approved the sum of N6.25 billion for ranch development purposes in Katsina State. Part of this amount, N5 billion, is already in the account of the state government and within few weeks you will see advertisement calling for interested companies and consultants that will participate in construction,’’ the governor said.

Masari noted that the federal government had been focused in meeting the needs of the grassroots, explaining that the Zobe Regional Water Project was a partnership for completion with a target of providing more than 50 million litres of water to communities.

The governor also thanked the President for commissioning the Zobe Regional Water Project, and 50 kilometres Dutsinma-Tsaskiya road in Dutsin-ma Council.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

