Buhari Directs Ministry of Finance To Disburse For Local Production Of Solar Cells

January 26, 2021018
The Ministry of Finance was on Tuesday given a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to disburse funds for the local production of solar cells by the National Agency for Science, Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

Buhari approval at a virtual meeting of the governing board of NASENI at the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

President Buhari who is equally the chairman of the governing board directed the Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning as well as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to commence remittances of funds approved by law to the agency.

He expressed a recommitment to fast-tracking the nation’s industrial development and advance technological growth in the country.

Additionally, President Buhari directed both ministries to conclude negotiations for an 85 percent funding source for the establishment of solar cell (local) production in the country.

After the virtual meeting which had few others in attendance closed door, the executive vice-chairman of NASENI, Professor Mohammed Haruna, explained that the idea of approving locally produced solar cells is predicated upon lowering the price of solar power purchase.

Professor Haruna said the President approved a number of memos, including a marching order to speedily begin the process of assembling made-in-Nigeria helicopters.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

