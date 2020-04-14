Buhari Directs Ministers to Develop National Policy on COVID-19

Owing to current economic realities Nigerians face in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed some Ministers to immediately develop a policy on how the country can maneuver through the COVID-19 times.

The Nigerian leader gave the directive in his address to the nation on the effects of the pandemic and how to tackle the same.

According to him: “As a result of this pandemic, the world as we know it has changed. The way we interact with each other, conduct our businesses and trade, travel, educate our children and earn our livelihoods will be different.

“To ensure our economy adapts to this new reality, I am directing the Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Communication and Digital Economy, Science and Technology, Transportation, Aviation, Interior, Health, Works and Housing, Labour and Employment and Education to jointly develop a comprehensive policy for a “Nigerian economy functioning with COVID-19”.

President Buhari said the Ministers will be supported by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and Economic Sustainability Committee in executing the mandate.

Similarly, the President directed the Minister of Agriculture to quickly put measures in place to ameliorate the activities of farmers in this trying period.

“I am also directing the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, the National Security Adviser, the Vice-Chairman, National Food Security Council and the Chairman, Presidential Fertilizer Initiative to work with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure the impact of this pandemic on our 2020 farming season is minimized,” the President stated.

He thanked the members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for their hard work so far.

“Indeed, the patriotism shown in your work is exemplary and highly commendable,” he said.

Source: VON