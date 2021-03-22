fbpx
Buhari Denounces Siege On Gov Ortom

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Buhari Denounces Siege On Gov Ortom

March 22, 20210137
Buhari Denounces Siege On Gov Ortom

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday described the attack on Benue State Governor as unacceptable, warning, however, that the incident should not be politicized.

Buhari, who said an attack on any Nigerian is an attack on all Nigerians, welcomed the deployment of a high-level team of crack investigators to the state from the Police headquarters in Abuja, calling on the officers to fish out the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice.

“In expressing his sympathies, and that of the government of the federation to Governor Ortom and all Benue indigenes, President Buhari said the unfortunate incident must not be politicized, reiterating that an attack on one Nigerian is an attack on all Nigerians,” a statement from a presidential aide, Garba Shehu, added.

The Nigerian leader, therefore, directed the Police to undertake a thorough investigation into the incident involving the governor and into all such incidents affecting individuals and communities in the state.

“Let there be open and transparent investigation and whoever is linked to it should be caught and be made to face the law,” Buhari added.

Ortom Attacked

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen had over the weekend attacked Ortom at Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road in Makurdi Local Government Area of the state.

Briefing journalists, Ortom, who described the gunmen as ‘herdsmen’, said about 15 of the attackers trailed him to the river bank where he was on foot.

READ ALSO: FG Says Funding For Port Harcourt Refinery Rehabilitation Won’t All Be Borrowed

The governor praised his security details that were just about six in number for responding quickly to the attack and repelled them promptly before providing cover for him to return to safety and his vehicle.

Governor Samuel Ortom addressed reporters on March 20, 2021 after surviving an attack by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

He insisted that he was being targeted by herders because of his stance on many issues relating to them.

“My lawyer is going to make a petition against the leadership of MACBAN because they came out to target me and behind the scene, they are planning to eliminate me on my own land,” he said.

“If I can’t go to the farm as governor with entire security around me then who else can go to the farm? You can imagine the pains that we have here in Benue State.

“I appreciate the security personnel attached to me they were able to repel them and they could not have access to me,” Ortom stated.

About Author

Buhari Denounces Siege On Gov Ortom
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

June 12, 20130125

FG Slams Foreign Airlines’ Claim Of Market Forces On Fare Discrepancy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Federal Government, yesterday, slammed foreign airlines’ claims that the rate of their fares were determined by market forces of demand and supply, saying s
Read More
August 23, 2014059

Atiku Assures He Won’t Interfere In Choice Of APC Guebr Candidate

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has assured  that he would not interfere in the choice of whoever emerges the All Progressives congress (APC) governors
Read More
Buhari COVERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 30, 2018063

PHOTOS: President Buhari’s Visit to Lagos

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram     Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.