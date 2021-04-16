fbpx
Buhari Defends Choice Of Alkali Baba As New Acting IGP

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

April 16, 20210137
President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he chose Alkali Baba as the new acting inspector-general of police (IGP).

Following the announcement of the new position, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo decorated the IGP on April 7, while Buhari was in London on a routine medical checkup.

The announcement of a new IGP generated several reactions on the constitutionality of the appointment — Mike Ozekhome, senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had stated that it is illegal for Buhari to solely appoint Baba.

However, Muhammad Dingyadi, minister of police affairs, had defended the president’s decision, stating that it wasn’t unconstitutional as Baba was appointed in acting capacity.

Speaking with state house correspondents when he returned to the country on Thursday, Buhari said he was given a list of candidates out of whom he chose Baba, adding that the new IGP has the necessary experience to perform in the position.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC Employees Embark On Warning Strike

“Well, we went through the system. There was a committee by the minister of police affairs. They gave me some names and he happened to be the one chosen,” he said.

“He knows his job. He has been in it for a long time. He went through all the trainings. He has the necessary experience. So, we have high expectations of him.”

According to NAN, he also charged the new service chiefs to improve on efforts to secure the country.

“Oh yes, they (service chiefs) have been in the system all the way. They know what is wrong. They know what is right and I think they are doing their best. I hope their best will be good enough for Nigeria,” he said.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

