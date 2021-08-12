fbpx

Buhari Commiserates With Gani’s Family

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the late Gani Fawehinmi, over the death of their son, Mohammed.

The President in a statement by his special aide, Femi Adesina, condoled with Ganiat, mother of the deceased, and the entire family, urging them to find comfort in God, who gives and takes, and to draw consolation in the fact that the departed robustly fought a debilitating condition, which confined him to the wheelchair for many years.

“His body may have been broken, but his spirit was virile, agile, and he kept the flag of the family flying, doing justice to the memory of his late father,” the President said.

President Buhari while praying for the repose of the soul of the departed urges strength for all those who mourn Mohammed Fawehinmi.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Mohammed Fawehinmi, a renowned human rights lawyer, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 52.

Mohammed was reported to have been fighting an unspecified health challenge.

He was born on February 21, 1969 and attended Kotun Memorial School, Surulere, Lagos, then had his secondary school education at Federal Government College, Sokoto.

