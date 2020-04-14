Buhari Commends Nigerians For Obeying Stay At Home Order

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked Nigerians for complying with his stay at home directive as a way of protecting them from the novel COVID-19 disease.

The President gave the appreciation on Monday in his broadcast to citizens on COVID-19 for the second time in two weeks.

The Nigerian leader said taking such a decision taken alongside the various State Governments was necessary to save lives in line with the responsibility of leaders at all levels.

He said: “As your democratically elected leaders, we made this very difficult decision knowing full well it will severely disrupt your livelihoods and bring undue hardship to you, your loved ones and your communities.

“However, such sacrifices are needed to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our country. They were necessary to save lives.

“Our objective was, and still remains, to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to provide space, time and resources for aggressive and collective action.

“The level of compliance to the COVID-19 guidelines issued has been generally good across the country. I wish to thank you all most sincerely for the great sacrifice you are making for each other at this critical time.”

President Buhari also thanked religious leaders and traditional rulers for cooperating with the government at this critical period.

“I will take this opportunity to recognize the massive support from our traditional rulers, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) during this pandemic,

“I also acknowledge the support and contributions received from public-spirited individuals, the business community and our international partners and friends,” he said.

Source: VON