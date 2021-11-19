Buhari Charges MDAs To Study NIPSS Report, Implement It

November 19, 2021 75

President Muhammadu Buhari charged the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to study a report on how best to ensure effective policy design and implementation with a view to implementing some of its recommendations.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on media made this known in a statement on Thursday.

The report entitled, “Getting Things Done: Strategies for Policy and Programme Implementation in Nigeria,” was presented to the President by the Senior Executive Course 43 (2021) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.

President Buhari while receiving the report assured the course participants that it would be treated with the seriousness and urgency it deserves.

‘‘As such, I am directing the MDAs and the National Steering Committee on the Vision 2050 to study the Report, with the view to diligently consider the recommendations presented and incorporate them as part of over-all execution strategy,’’ he assured.

Declaring that this administration has invested great efforts in the provision of good governance and making tremendous progress at getting the desired results, the President said: ‘‘This report becomes important and timely in our quest to enhance service delivery to our citizens.”

Importance of NIPSS and its course participants

President Buhari noted it was always a delight to receive their input on important issues that are of very great concern to the government and the nation.

‘‘No nation will progress without paying close attention to the ways policies are made and implemented, as it is often unclear how best to ensure effective policy design and implementation.

‘‘The gaps between policy design and programmes implementation must be closed in order for our country to continue to make meaningful progress.

‘‘This was why I charged Participants of the Senior Executive Course No. 43, 2021 to work on the theme: “Getting Things Done: Strategies for Policy and Programme Implementation in Nigeria,” he explained.

Alluding to the report and the presentation done by participants of Course 43, the President noted that their research had drawn attention to the numerous efforts of his administration in policy and programme implementation, as well as the challenges faced.

He acknowledged that the report also generated constructive and compelling recommendations with adequate implementation strategies.

‘‘The structure, content and mode of presentation of this report show a great commitment and hard work that has gone into it.

‘‘This confirms to me and our administration of the consistency and reliability of the National Institute in delivering on very critical and sensitive assignments of national importance.

‘‘While I congratulate the Participants for justifying the confidence in nominating you for this course, I wish to commend the National Institute for once more living up to expectations.

‘‘Let me express my pleasure at the level of knowledge and discipline you have openly demonstrated about our country and our challenges,’’ he said.

President Buhari urged the course participants, mainly drawn from the senior cadre of Federal and State establishments, to put to work all they have learnt in their various establishments.

‘‘I am convinced that you are now well equipped for the task of handling higher and more complex responsibilities for the benefit of our country,’’ he told them.

the Acting Director-General of NIPSS, Brig. Gen. Chukwuemeka Udaya in his remarks at the presidential parley, told the President that the 85 participants of Senior Course 43 of 2021 were distributed into seven groups to interrogate the theme of the study.

‘‘The seven groups received lectures and presentations from top-class resource persons, went on study tours in order to interact with and gather data on the theme for study from experts, public and private sector practitioners from across the globe carried out individual and group research work and rigorous intellectual debates,’’ he said.