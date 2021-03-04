Buhari Charges Immigration Service To Boost Security Around Borders

March 4, 2021 115

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, in Abuja, charged the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to improve surveillance and control around the nation’s borders.

He directed NIS to ensure that criminals do not find Nigeria as a safe haven to hide and perpetuate their criminality.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the President gave the directive in his speech at the virtual inauguration of the NIS Technology Building.

The statement was titled “President Buhari directs Immigration Service to tighten security around borders, urges security outfits to raise performance.”

The President was quoted as also instructing all security agencies to raise their performance in protecting lives and property, with a mandate that the country’s Global Security Index must be improved.

He promised them his regime will give the needed support for their operations.

He also urged the NIS to collaborate with international security organisations like INTERPOL in safeguarding the borders.

He said, “As a security agency, I charge you to be relentless in carrying out your statutory duties of keeping our borders safe while you ensure that criminal elements don’t find Nigeria as a safe haven to hide and perpetuate their criminality.

“I urge you to actively collaborate with international security organisations like the INTERPOL, in safeguarding our borders. Remember that a safe border is a prerequisite for a safe nation.

“You must develop strong working relationships and ties with the international community and friendly nations as it relates to migration management; adopt and implement workable strategies from them while also sharing your best practices.

“Frontline workers and operators should remember that they are our windows to the world. They must show the best face of Nigeria at all times.”

Completion of NIS technology building

The President commended the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, for consistently pushing for the completion of the Technology Building, which will serve as the Command and Control Centre of the NIS, as well as the repository of personal data of Nigerians and expatriates resident in Nigeria.

“This is in line with the vision of our administration to formulate and implement policies that will protect and enhance the lives and standards of living for Nigerians.