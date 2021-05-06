fbpx
Buhari Celebrates Release Of Kaduna Students, Seeks Release Of Abducted Persons

May 6, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the release of the abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Afaka, Kaduna State.

Buhari in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, also called for the release of the kidnapped students of Greenfield University and other people still in captivity.

“We are happy they have been released,” President Buhari was quoted as saying, hours after the college students regained their freedom.

“We express our deep appreciation to all the actors who contributed one way or the other to this happy outcome, in particular, the defence and security agencies, the officials of the Ministry of Environment and the government of Kaduna State. We thank Nigerians for their prayers.”

Gunmen had in the early hours of March 11 stormed the school and whisked away 29 students and released them 55 days after.

