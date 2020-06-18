Buhari Cancels June 21 Flight Resumption Date

The Federal Government has announced that the June 21 resumption of domestic flights in Nigeria is not feasible. This was disclosed by Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital/New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He explained that the date is not a feasible date to resume domestic air operations in Nigeria.

According to him, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said, “We will not approve the resumption of flight operations until we confirm we are able to start in a safe, secure, organized and efficient manner.

“We will only give the go-ahead for resumption of domestic flights when we are ready. By the middle of next week we hope to submit a report through the Minister of Aviation to #PTFCOVID19, advising on a possible date for resumption.”

Ogunlesi added that nobody promised that flights would definitively resume on June 21, as it was always a tentative date. The earliest possibility. Always important to pay attention.

Source: Nairametrics