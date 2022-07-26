Buhari Calls On Senate To Confirm Justice Ariwoola As CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent to the Senate the name of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), to be confirmed of his appointment.

President Buhari sent the request via a letter that was read on the floor of the Senate during Tuesday’s plenary session at the National Assembly in Abuja. In the letter the lawmakers were asked to speedily confirm the appointment of Justice Ariwoola.

The names of five nominees to the Senate for confirmation of appointment as non-executive directors of the board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). and a list of 19 nominees for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

More to follow…