Buhari Begs For 7 Days Ultimatum To Resolve Cash Crunch

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, February 3, 2023, appealed to Nigerians to give him a period of seven days to resolve the cash crunch in the country.

In a statement by the presidency cited by BizWatch Nigeria, Buhari was quoted as saying to mount pressure on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the minting firm to make cash available for people.

“I will revert to the CBN and the Minting Company. There will be a decision one way or the other in the remaining seven days of the 10-day extension,” Buhari assured.

More to follow…