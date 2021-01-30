Buhari Begins Four-Day Official Visit To Daura

January 30, 2021 21

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State on Friday evening as part of a four-day official visit.

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, was at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina to welcome the President. Also at the airport was the Deputy Governor, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, and the Chief Judge.

At the President’s hometown, the Emir, Faruk Umar Faruk, led District Heads and traditional title holders to receive the President at the Helipad.

In the course of his stay in Daura, President Bihari is expected to, among other engagements, participate in the All Progressives Party, APC membership registration and revalidation exercise.

The President considers this exercise as a very important one for the nation’s democracy and its yearn…