Buhari Authorizes FG’s Takeover of Gombe International Airport

President Muhammadu Buhari has authorized the Federal Government’s (FG) “takeover” of Gombe International Airport.

Gombe state governor Inuwa Yahaya revealed this to state house correspondents shortly after meeting with Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

He explained that the move would ensure that funds were available to maintain the facility for the duration of its operation.

“Already, the Nigerian air force is building an air force base in the airport premises and with the takeover, it means there will be more facilities and management, especially since the airports are under the exclusive list of the constitution. It means there will be more resources and there’ll be proper management,” he said.

“And we shall see to the fact that it is expanded, so that economic activity will be enhanced because of the presence of the airport it has other facilities that will enhance business activities around.”

NCAA certifies Gombe’s international airport for Hajj operations

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Regional Manager of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Ango Shehu, certified the Gombe International Airport worthy in June 2022, adding that it met the minimum requirements for the conduct of this year’s Hajj operations.

In June, the NCAA Regional Manager briefed Governor Muhammadu Yahaya on the results of their follow-up assessment visit to the airport.

When compared to the gaps identified during their first visit, he said there had been a significant improvement in airport facilities.

Yahaya stated that his administration was committed to improving facilities at the Gombe International Airport, which has seen no intervention since its inception.

The governor praised the NCAA team for “for the follow-up inspection visit our administration will do everything necessary to ensure the smooth conduct of this year’s Hajj operations”.