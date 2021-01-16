Buhari Assures Nigerians Of ‘Significant Improvement In Security’

January 16, 2021 20

During the commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, President Muhammadu Buhari reassured Nigerians that there will be a significant improvement in the security situation of the country this year.

He also stated that the armed forces will be prioritised by the administration, as they have “paid a supreme price for” the country’s unity.

The president said, “As we commemorate #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay, let me pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of all the men and women of our armed forces who have paid the supreme price for our unity, peace and security. We also salute our troops currently engaged in internal security operations.

“The welfare and wellbeing of our troops will continue to be a priority. We are investing heavily not only in weapons and equipment for their use, but also in provision of housing, medical care and other areas of welfare. And we will continue to make resources available.

“I am reiterating my directives to the Service Chiefs regarding greater synergy and cooperation, and also a more sustained focus on intelligence gathering and interpretation. I am confident that we will see significant improvement in our security situation this year.

“May the souls of all our departed heroes continue to rest in peace. We will continue to strive to ensure that their sacrifices on our behalf will never be in vain.”