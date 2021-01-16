fbpx
Buhari Assures Nigerians Of ‘Significant Improvement In Security’

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Buhari Assures Nigerians Of ‘Significant Improvement In Security’

January 16, 2021020
Buhari Assures Nigerians Of 'Significant Improvement In Security'

During the commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, President Muhammadu Buhari reassured Nigerians that there will be a significant improvement in the security situation of the country this year.

He also stated that the armed forces will be prioritised by the administration, as they have “paid a supreme price for” the country’s unity.

The president said, “As we commemorate #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay, let me pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of all the men and women of our armed forces who have paid the supreme price for our unity, peace and security. We also salute our troops currently engaged in internal security operations.

“The welfare and wellbeing of our troops will continue to be a priority. We are investing heavily not only in weapons and equipment for their use, but also in provision of housing, medical care and other areas of welfare. And we will continue to make resources available.

READ ALSO: Oil Price Falls To $55 As Nigeria’s Output Shrinks

“I am reiterating my directives to the Service Chiefs regarding greater synergy and cooperation, and also a more sustained focus on intelligence gathering and interpretation. I am confident that we will see significant improvement in our security situation this year.

“May the souls of all our departed heroes continue to rest in peace. We will continue to strive to ensure that their sacrifices on our behalf will never be in vain.”

Related tags :

About Author

Buhari Assures Nigerians Of ‘Significant Improvement In Security’
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 28, 2016029

NSE Index Scoops 0.94% As Bull Intensifies Hold

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, July 27, maintained movements South for the second consecutive day. To this end, the All-Share Index which opened at
Read More
WAEC [ MAIN ]EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS
August 13, 2015044

WAEC to Release Seized Results Today as Owing States Vow to Pay Up

The West African Examination Council, WAEC, on Wednesday, August 12,  in Abuja said the body had given ears to numerous appeals and would release the withheld results today, Thursday, August 13. Head
Read More
NEWSLETTERSPORTS
May 26, 20190101

Valencia Clinch Copa del Rey Trophy in Shocking Win against Barcelona

Barcelona wanted a trophy to ease their Champions League heartache but instead fell to another shock defeat as Valencia pulled off a thrilling 2-1 victory on Saturday to win the Copa del Rey. Chasing
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon