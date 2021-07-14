fbpx
Buhari Assures Lawmakers Of Commitment To Ending Insecurity

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Buhari Assures Lawmakers Of Commitment To Ending Insecurity

July 14, 20210100
Buhari Assures Lawmakers Of Commitment To Ending Insecurity

The President Muhammadu Buhari has assured members of the National Assembly that his administration is ready to eliminate all forms of insecurity in the country and bring perpetrators of criminal activities to book.

The President, spoke on Tuesday while hosting members of the National Assembly to a dinner held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

A statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said the president expressed worry over the impact of insecurity on investments, delivery of social services, jobs and wealth creation.

READ ALSO: Buhari Invites 109 Senators To Dinner Today

He said, “Isecurity, manifesting as insurgencies, banditry, kidnapping and urban crime of all sorts is the single most difficult challenge we face today.”

‘‘Some of the people who perpetuate these various manifestations of insecurity do so for profit, others, in the name of discredited ideologies.

‘‘Whatever their motivations may be, their actions are an existential threat to our country.

‘‘In the circumstances, we must do everything within our power, without consideration of distractions, to put an end to their activities and bring them to book.”

About Author

Buhari Assures Lawmakers Of Commitment To Ending Insecurity
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

May 7, 20130109

2013 Budget Crisis: FG Brought New, Not Supplementary Budget —Senate

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government/the National Assembly dispute over the implementation of 2013 Budget has taken another twist following fundamental disagreements on t
Read More
Amotekun Intercepts Truckload Of Fulani Youths Sent For "Military Training In Ondo" COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 16, 20200214

Rotimi Akeredolu Challeges Malami on Amotekun

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, says the constitution does not prohibit the establishment of a regional security outfit. Abubakar Malami, attorney-gener
Read More
September 28, 20155149

President Buhari to Send Ministerial List To Senate on Wednesday

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari is set to send the list of his ministerial nominees to the Senate either on Tuesday, September 29 or on Wednesday, September 30.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.