Buhari Assures Lawmakers Of Commitment To Ending Insecurity

The President Muhammadu Buhari has assured members of the National Assembly that his administration is ready to eliminate all forms of insecurity in the country and bring perpetrators of criminal activities to book.

The President, spoke on Tuesday while hosting members of the National Assembly to a dinner held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

A statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said the president expressed worry over the impact of insecurity on investments, delivery of social services, jobs and wealth creation.

He said, “Isecurity, manifesting as insurgencies, banditry, kidnapping and urban crime of all sorts is the single most difficult challenge we face today.”

‘‘Some of the people who perpetuate these various manifestations of insecurity do so for profit, others, in the name of discredited ideologies.

‘‘Whatever their motivations may be, their actions are an existential threat to our country.

‘‘In the circumstances, we must do everything within our power, without consideration of distractions, to put an end to their activities and bring them to book.”