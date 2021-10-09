fbpx

Buhari Assents To Agric Research Bill, 2 Others

October 9, 2021039
Buhari Reveals Reason Behind High Prices Of Food

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (amendment) bill, 2021, to boost agricultural activities in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

He added that the president also approved the establishment of the Federal College of Agriculture, Kirikasamma and the Federal College of Education (Special) Birnin Kudu, both in Jigawa State.

Shehu said the president assented to the bill before his recent visit to Ethiopia.

IMF Approves Debt Relief For 24 Poor Countries

Shehu explained that the president signed the bill in consonance with the commitment of his administration to diversify the economy, with agriculture playing a critical role.

 “With the amendment, the council is expected to play a crucial part in coordinating research efforts in the agricultural sector towards achieving food sufficiency and security in the country,” he added.

 

Buhari Assents To Agric Research Bill, 2 Others
