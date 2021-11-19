fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Buhari Assents Climate Change Bill Into Law

November 19, 20210124
Buhari Assents Climate Change Bill Into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday assented the climate change bill into law.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu via a statement.

The two chambers of the National Assembly had earlier passed the climate change bill following the second and third readings.

Upon its passage by the National Assembly, the bill was sent to the president for assent, two weeks ahead COP26 — the UN climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Passengers Left Unattended As Railway Workers Begin Strike

The climate change bill which was introduced in 2018 by the eighth assembly was turned down by the president in 2019. However, lawmakers revisited the bill and addressed the “contentious clauses” raised by the president, which resulted in its passage into law.

The climate bill’s signing into law comes five days after the end of the climate change conference.

Buhari had made commitment that by the year 2060, Nigeria would reach net zero — a process that ensures balanced emission and removal of carbon from the atmosphere.

According to Shehu, the signing of the bill into law would enable the “mainstreaming of climate change actions and the establishment of a National Council on Climate Change”.

“It also paves the way for environmental and economic accounting and a push for a net zero emission deadline plan in the country,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari also assented into law the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (Amendment) Act.

About Author

Buhari Assents Climate Change Bill Into Law
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa Slumps In Aso Rock COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 5, 20210762

EFCC Boss Advocates Timely Return Of Stolen Assets

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has advocated for the timely return of illicit assets to home countries. While representing Nigeria at t
Read More
COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
April 14, 20163239

NIPCO Declares N563million Dividend at N3 Per Share

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Shareholders of the Nigeria Independent Petroleum Company, NIPCO Plc, lauded the management for declaring N563million as dividend, translating into 300kobo
Read More
Stock Exchange Closes Trading Week With N30bn Gain BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER
September 17, 20210287

Bears Return To Stock Exchange, As Equity Cap Loses N30bn

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The bears bore down on trading at the stock exchange, ending the two-day bullish sentiments, with the All-Share Index (ASI) falling by 0.15 percent. The equ
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.