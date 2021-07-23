Buhari Asks Historians To Be Fair In Documenting His Government

July 23, 2021 158

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on historians and intellectuals to be fair in documenting his government, urging them to be mindful of the extent of insecurity in the country prior to him taking over office.

He made the remark during a visit by some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to mark the Muslim celebration in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.

Buhari stated that it would be regrettable to misguide the electorate with falsehood, and personal bias, stressing the importance of placing the larger interest of the country above other considerations.

“For the time remaining, and for those who have one more term in office based on the provision of the constitution, the elections are important to the parties,” Garba Shehu, one of his media aides, Garba Shehu, quoted him as saying.

“Intellectuals and historians should be fair to us so that those who are looking for leadership positions will not exploit the political ignorance or lack of knowledge of the people.”

Buhari recalled despite the price of crude falling from over $100 dollars to less than $38 under his government, and output dropping significantly from 2.1 million barrels a day to about 500,000 barrels, his government was able to achieve much.

“The subsequent development in the North West is the most amazing, where people who lived together, spoke same language and shared common faith started killing each other and rustling cows,” the Nigerian leader added as he called on the governors to be steadfast in delivering quality governance to their people.

“I had to change the security chiefs and we had to get down to the fundamentals of providing security. If you look at the situation in relation to time and resources, you will find out what we have been able to achieve.”

The Governors who visited Buhari’s country home included Prof Ben Ayade of Cross River, David Umahi of Ebonyi, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, John Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, who is Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina, Solomon Lalong of Plateau and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano.

Others are Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa States.