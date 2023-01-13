Buhari Asks Foreign Delegates Not To Interfere With Nigerian Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed calls for foreign government representatives not to interfere in Nigeria’s internal affairs ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The President stated this when he received Letters of Credence from the Ambassadors of Switzerland, Sweden, the Republic of Ireland, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Senegal, and the Republic of South Sudan at the State House.

President Buhari also stated that Nigeria is collaborating closely with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to address regional insecurity and to implement strategies to counter the sub-wave region’s of unconstitutional government changes.

He urged countries to work together to overcome the challenges facing West Africa.

President Buhari invited friendly countries to join efforts to address the challenge of insecurity, fight corruption, diversify the economy, and promote good governance.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that President Buhari had asked foreign diplomats not to interfere in Nigerian politics in February 2022.