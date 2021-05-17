Buhari Arrives France For African Finance Summit

fbpx
POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

May 17, 2021061
The Presidency on Sunday announced the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari in France.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President, Malam Garba Shehu, had issued a statement on Saturday, stating that the summit will focus on reviewing the African economy following shocks from the coronavirus pandemic and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.

He further stated that the summit, to be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France, would draw major stakeholders in the global financial institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

He disclosed that Buhari would use the opportunity to hold discussions with his host on the growing security threats in Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations, and economic ties.

According to Shehu, the two leaders would also deliberate on climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking the spread of COVID-19, with more research and vaccines.

“Before returning to Nigeria, President Buhari will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community,” he had said.

