Buhari Arrives At US For UN Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at New York, United States of America (USA) for the high-level General debate of the United Nations (UN) Assembly.

President Buhari touched down at the John F Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York, at exactly 5:10 pm local time ahead of the meeting.

Nigeria’s President was received by Professor Tijani Bande, Nigeria’s Permanent representative to the United States (US) and Geoffrey Onyeama, the Foreign Affairs Minister.

UN Assembly

President Buhari will address the assembly during the general debates on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The President is to speak on this year’s theme which is “Building resilience through hope – to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people and revitalize the United Nations” and other global issues.

Buhari and members of his delegation will partake in other significant meetings such as the high-level meeting to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, themed ‘Reparations, Racial Justice, and Equality for People of African Descent’.