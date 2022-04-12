Buhari Approves Release Of 40,000mt Reserve Grains Ahead Of Festivities

April 12, 2022 94

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Tuesday approved the release of 40,000 metric tonnes of grains as part of efforts to address the high cost of commodities across Nigeria.

This was made known by the Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Mohammed on Tuesday while speaking with journalists after a meeting with President Buhari.

The Minister of Agriculture said that the release of the grains is also in the light of the Ramadan period, as well as the forthcoming Easter and Salah festivities.

“I’m here this afternoon as a result of summoning by his excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. He actually directed and approved the release of grains from our strategic grain reserve by the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development,” Mohammed said.

“This is to cushion the effect of some of the issues we are facing with high prices of commodities across the country and also to cushion these festivities — Ramadan, Easter, Salah — so that there will be a little cushion for the people during these festivities.

“Not just us, we’ll be giving some of these grains to the ministry of humanitarian affairs to also do the same distribution.

“In the first instance, 12,000 metric tonnes, and then we will start with about 10,000 metric tonnes that we’ll hand over to the humanitarian ministry. Then, the ministry of agriculture and rural development will continue.

“So, I think in all, there should be over 40,000 metric tonnes that will be released as we start the release of the grains.”

He added that grains to be released are sorghum, maize, and millet, among others.