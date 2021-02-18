fbpx
Buhari Approves Ogbonnaya Orji’s Appointment As NEITI Executive Secretary

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Buhari Approves Ogbonnaya Orji’s Appointment As NEITI Executive Secretary

February 18, 202109
Buhari Approves Ogbonnaya Orji Appoitmets As NEITI Executive Secretary

President Muhammadu Buhari has given his approval for the appointment of Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative for a single term of five years.

A statement by the Director Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey on Thursday said the appointment was “in accordance with the provision of Section 12 (2) (a) and 6 (3) of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (Establishment) Act, 2007.

He said, “The appointment takes effect from February 19 2021. Until the appointment, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji was the agency’s Director of Communications and Advocacy.

READ ALSO: CBN Injects $10.31 Billion To Stabilize Forex Market

“He began his career at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and also worked with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) where Orji managed several donor-funded projects. He holds MSc degree and PhD in Political Economy and International Development from the University of Abuja.

“NEITI was established in 2004 as the key anti-corruption agency at the Presidency responsible for enthroning transparency, accountability and governance of the country’s oil, gas and mining industries.

“Mr. President enjoins the new appointee to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of his duties.”

About Author

Buhari Approves Ogbonnaya Orji’s Appointment As NEITI Executive Secretary
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Credit Suisse Sovereign Guarantee COVERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 21, 2019067

FG Approves €500 million Credit Suisse Sovereign Guarantee

The federal government has approved the issuance of Euro 500 million sovereign guarantee from the Credit Suisse AG London Branch and a syndicate of international lenders. Minister of State for Budget
Read More
January 29, 2014050

Tambuwal Reiterates His Loyalty To PDP

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Aminu Tambuwa, for the second time in one week, has made efforts to clear the air over speculations that he will jump ship from the ruling Peoples’
Read More
October 18, 2014036

Labour Party To Support Fayose

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Budget and Research, Honourable Opeyemi Bamidele, has said that the Labour Party would support the new governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele F
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon