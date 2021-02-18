Buhari Approves Ogbonnaya Orji’s Appointment As NEITI Executive Secretary

February 18, 2021 9

President Muhammadu Buhari has given his approval for the appointment of Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative for a single term of five years.

A statement by the Director Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey on Thursday said the appointment was “in accordance with the provision of Section 12 (2) (a) and 6 (3) of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (Establishment) Act, 2007.

He said, “The appointment takes effect from February 19 2021. Until the appointment, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji was the agency’s Director of Communications and Advocacy.

“He began his career at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and also worked with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) where Orji managed several donor-funded projects. He holds MSc degree and PhD in Political Economy and International Development from the University of Abuja.

“NEITI was established in 2004 as the key anti-corruption agency at the Presidency responsible for enthroning transparency, accountability and governance of the country’s oil, gas and mining industries.

“Mr. President enjoins the new appointee to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of his duties.”