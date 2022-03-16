Buhari Approves New Governing Board For NBC

March 16, 2022 111

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) governing board after the expiration of the former board’s tenure.

Segun Adeyemi, the media aide to the information and culture minister made this known via a statement on Wednesday.

The statement quoted the minister, Lai Mohammed, to have named Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa as Chairman.

“Other members, who were appointed to represent various interests as stipulated by the NBC Act, include Mr. Wada Asab Ibrahim, Mr. Iheanyichukwu Azubike Dike, Mrs. Adesola Oyinloye Ndu and Mr. Olaniyan Olatunji Badmus,” the statement read.

“Also on the Board are Mr. Bashir Ibrahim, Mr. Obiora Ilo, Mr, Ahmad Sajo, Engr. Bayo Erikitola, a representative of the State Security Service, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture as well as the Director-General of the Commission.”

The board has a three-year term, the statement added.