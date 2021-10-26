Buhari Approves Expansion Of NSIP To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty

October 26, 2021 192

The Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, said that in alignment with the goal of the incumbent administration to lift Nigerians out of poverty, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the expansion of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

Farouq said this on Monday in Kano at the inauguration of the Mobile Money Agents Training.

The minister said that the agents would undergo some training to develop their technical skill as mobile money agents.

She said, “In view of the life-changing experience of the beneficiaries of NSIP, President Buhari has graciously approved the expansion of the programme in all clusters to ensure that more lives are lifted out of poverty.

READ ALSO: States, LGs Kicks As FG Begins $418m Paris Club Loan Refund

“The mobile money agents was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“It is consistent with the President’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

“This training will enable these beneficiaries to meet the minimum technical and business requirements for becoming mobile money agents and enhance their entrepreneurial competence.”