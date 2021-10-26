fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Buhari Approves Expansion Of NSIP To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty

October 26, 20210192
Buhari Approves Expansion Of NSIP To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty

The Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, said that in alignment with the goal of the incumbent administration to lift Nigerians out of poverty, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the expansion of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

Farouq said this on Monday in Kano at the inauguration of the Mobile Money Agents Training.

The minister said that the agents would undergo some training to develop their technical skill as mobile money agents.

She said, “In view of the life-changing experience of the beneficiaries of NSIP, President Buhari has graciously approved the expansion of the programme in all clusters to ensure that more lives are lifted out of poverty.

READ ALSO: States, LGs Kicks As FG Begins $418m Paris Club Loan Refund

“The mobile money agents was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“It is consistent with the President’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

“This training will enable these beneficiaries to meet the minimum technical and business requirements for becoming mobile money agents and enhance their entrepreneurial competence.”

About Author

Buhari Approves Expansion Of NSIP To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

FG Offers ASUU ₦65 billion To Call off Strike COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
November 21, 20200576

ASUU Strike: FG Offers ASUU ₦65 billion To Call off Strike

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal government has put N65 billion on the negotiation table before the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to persuade the strikin
Read More
JAMB: Candidate's Result Withdrawn Over 'Fraudulent Act' EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSNEWSLETTER
June 27, 20210458

JAMB USSD: Candidates Urged To Check Results Through Portal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed candidates who sat for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), to chec
Read More
2019 General ElectionsNEWSLETTER
September 17, 20180192

Despite Presidency’s Intervention, Tinubu Yet to Budge on Endorsing Ambode

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Some last minute diplomacy by presidency and concerned stakeholders to save Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s job for another term might have hit yet another bric
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.