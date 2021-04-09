fbpx
Buhari Approves Dissolution Of UI, 4 Other Federal Universities’ Governing Council

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS

Buhari Approves Dissolution Of UI, 4 Other Federal Universities’ Governing Council

April 9, 2021089
Buhari Approves Dissolution Of UI, 4 Other Federal Universities' Governing Council

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of the University of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo State, and four other Federal Universities in the country.

The other universities of Lagos (UNILAG), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife in Osun State, University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) in Rivers State, and Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Delta State.

Reconstruction

President Buhari also approved the reconstitution of the governing councils of the affected universities, the Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, announced in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the governing council of the University of Ibadan now has a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Odigie Oyegun, as chairman, while Dr Masud Kazaure, Abba Yaro, Abubakar Maikafi, and Emeka Nwagbo are members.

Similarly, Dr Lanre Tejuosho is the Chairman of UNILAG governing council, with Dr Aminu Ahmed, Dr Uro Gardner, Chinedu Adindi, and Mustafa Salihu, as members.

The governing council of OAU is chaired by Oscar Udoji, while its members include Captain Bala Jibrin, Eugene Odo, Dr Lateef Babata, and Saidu Bako.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 9, 2021

For UNIPORT, its governing council members are Kolo Uzamat, Commodore D. T. Hinga, Mohammed Makarfi, and Ahmed Al-Mustapha, while Senator Andrew Uchendu is the Chairman.

The Nigerian Maritime University also has Dr Elias Courson as Chairman of its governing council and Nelson Alapa, Victor Giadono, Bello Dukku, and Godwin Ananghe as members.

Echono noted that the chairmen and members of the governing councils of the five universities would be inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on April 19.

He added that the vice-chancellors of the affected universities were expected to attend the inauguration ceremony which would take place in the nation’s capital.

About Author

Buhari Approves Dissolution Of UI, 4 Other Federal Universities’ Governing Council
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

February 5, 2014051

House C’ttee: PIB WIll be Passed Before the End of 2014

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Downstream, Peterside Dakuku, has assured that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) currently b
Read More
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 9, 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
February 21, 20210432

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 21, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, February 2021. NACCIMA To Support Ambassadors On FDI Drive The Nigerian Asso
Read More
[ MAIN ]AGRIC BUSINESSNEWS
July 18, 2013073

‘N9.7b Rice Smuggled into Nigeria Monthly’

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram About 1.6 million bags of rice worth N9.7 bil-lion are smug-gled into the country monthly from Benin Republic, a group, Trans-Border Traders Association of
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.