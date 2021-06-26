Buhari Approves Atuonwo Obinna’s Appointment As PPPRA Chairman

June 26, 2021 70

Atuonwo Obinna’s appointment as the new chairman of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PPPRA is a federal government-owned agency, that is responsible for determining and fixes the prices of petroleum products in the country.

This was disclosed via a statement by the spokesman for the president, Femi Adesina, on Friday.

The statement also revealed that Abdulkadir Saidu Umar’s reappointment as the executive secretary of PPPRA was also approved by Buhari.

The statement notes that the appointment of the new chairman was done in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the PPPRA (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003.

He will succeed Mohammed Buba whose appointment was in 2016, following the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) demand that the federal government reconstitutes the agency’s board.