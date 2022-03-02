fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Breaking NewsNEWS

Buhari Approves $8.5m For Evacuation Of Stranded Nigerians In Ukraine

March 2, 20220111
Buhari Approves $8.5m For Evacuation Of Stranded Nigerians In Ukraine

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved $8.5 million for the evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine.

As Russia continues to attack the Eastern European country, Buhari approved the disbursement of the fund to bring the stranded Nigerians who are willing to return home.

Disclosing the fund approval after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that was held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada said no less than 5,000 stranded Nigerians would be brought back home.

More details later…

Related tags :

About Author

Buhari Approves $8.5m For Evacuation Of Stranded Nigerians In Ukraine
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

July 22, 20159342

Nigeria’s Peak Electricity Demand Projection Jumps to 14,630 Megawatts

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the increased use of electricity in the nation, the peak elec­tricity demand has jumped from 12,800 to 14,630 megawatts. The projection is aid to
Read More
June 27, 20140213

Ekiti Polls: APC Heads To Court To Challenge PDP’s Victory

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Reports have revealed that the All Progressives Congress, APC,is planning to head to court to challenge the outcome of the June 21 governorship election won
Read More
January 6, 20140230

World Bank Targets 3% Poverty Reduction by 2030

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Bank has set a target of reducing extreme poverty globally to not more than three per cent by 2030. The multilateral institution also plans to pro
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.