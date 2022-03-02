Buhari Approves $8.5m For Evacuation Of Stranded Nigerians In Ukraine

March 2, 2022 111

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved $8.5 million for the evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine.

As Russia continues to attack the Eastern European country, Buhari approved the disbursement of the fund to bring the stranded Nigerians who are willing to return home.

Disclosing the fund approval after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that was held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada said no less than 5,000 stranded Nigerians would be brought back home.

More details later…