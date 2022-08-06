Buhari Approves ₦24b For Modular Irrigation Project

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved ₦24 billion for the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to execute a smart modular irrigation project.

The approval was disclosed by Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna, NASENI’s Executive Vice-Chairman after a meeting with President Buhari.

Haruna said that he was in the Villa to brief the President on the activities of the agency as well as present the agency’s financial report as requested by Buhari.

The agency has begun the manufacturing of made-in-Nigeria helicopters and experts have been trained for mass production of the helicopters.

President Buhari had in 2021 approved that one percent of the federation allocation be given to NASENI to fund the agency’s activities and engineering innovations.