Buhari Approved Money To Clear Debts – Presidency

The Presidency revealed on Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari granted the go-ahead for last-minute cash to be handed over to the administration of Bola Tinubu because the government needs monies to clear debts.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, mentioned this during a program while analyzing Buhari’s eight-year time in government.

“A wicked man pays and owes not, that is what the good book says. When you owe and you refuse to pay, the Bible says you are a wicked man. If the government is owing all those debts, why shouldn’t it pay? It should pay.

“The government has a mandate from a time to a certain time, that mandate was from 2019 to 2023, so the government is working,” he said.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that President Buhari had earlier written to the Senate on Wednesday, requesting approval for a request to pay the judgment debt in the amount of $566,754,584, £98,526 and N226 billion.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the President’s letter of request in plenary on Wednesday, four months after 648 lawsuits were filed against the President and other Federal Government parastatals.

Cabinet

Meanwhile, at the last valedictory Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, Buhari failed to dissolve his cabinet, and Adesina stated that there is no provision requiring the president to dismiss his cabinet after valedictory.

“It depends on the President. Style is typical to each person, that is the style of the President.

“He wants them to work till the very last day. We know some Presidents who would dissolve after the last FEC meeting, that is their own style,” he stated.

Adesina stated that the Buhari administration did not suppress dissenting voices and that it accommodated all points of view.

“Critics have the right to their opinion, they can make their own assessment. There are fact sheets published to show that the government worked, and it achieved a lot,” he said.

