Buhari Appoints Sunday Thomas as NAICOM Chief Executive

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Sunday Thomas as the substantive Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

In July 2019, Thomas had replaced the former NAICOM boss, Mallam Mohammed Kari, in acting capacity.

Thomas has over three decades of experience in the industry as an operator and regulator.

In April 2017, he was appointed Deputy Commissioner in charge of technical matters by Buhari.

He was also the former Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) in 2010.

A statement issued Sunday by the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, further stated that the president also approved the appointments of two board members for the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mrs. Ya’ana Talib Yaro, as the Non Executive Director representing the North-east, and Mrs. Diana O. Okonta as Non Executive Director, to fill the slot for the South-south.

The appointments take immediate effect.

