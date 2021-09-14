fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Buhari Appoints New Comptroller-General Of Nigerian Immigration Service

September 14, 20210160
Buhari Appoints New Comptroller-General Of Nigerian Immigration Service

The Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Finance and Account, Idris Isah Jere has been appointed as the acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He succeeds Muhammad Babandede, who retired from service on Friday.

His predecessor was appointed as the Comptroller General of the NIS on May 15, 2016. He took over from Martin Kure Abeshi.

READ ALSO: VAT Collection: Peter Obi Urges States To Develop Revenue Generating Capacity

Babandede at a valedictory session held on Friday in his honour stated that; “I have left Immigration better than I found it.”

The retired CG, who promised to be an ambassador of the NIS, said he will always be ready to assist whenever he is called on.

About Author

Buhari Appoints New Comptroller-General Of Nigerian Immigration Service
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

QuickLearning Launches Africa’s Biggest Mathematics Contest In Nigeria EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSNEWSLETTER
June 2, 20210470

QuickLearning Launches Africa’s Biggest Mathematics Contest In Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Registration for QuickLearning Mathematics Contest (QLMC) Nigeria, a competition for critical thinking math geniuses in secondary schools in Nigeria, has be
Read More
May 7, 20130165

Delay in Supply Cause Farmers to Shun Fertilizer-Inclined Crops

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The delay in fertilizer supply has caused farmers in Zaria, Kaduna State to cultivate crops that do not require the application of chemical fertilizers. Far
Read More
April 4, 20159186

“Buhari’s Victory Was A Pure Act Of God” – Amaechi Declares

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Governor  Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers state has described the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Gen. Muhamadu Buhari
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.