Buhari Appoints New Comptroller-General Of Nigerian Immigration Service

September 14, 2021 160

The Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Finance and Account, Idris Isah Jere has been appointed as the acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He succeeds Muhammad Babandede, who retired from service on Friday.

His predecessor was appointed as the Comptroller General of the NIS on May 15, 2016. He took over from Martin Kure Abeshi.

READ ALSO: VAT Collection: Peter Obi Urges States To Develop Revenue Generating Capacity

Babandede at a valedictory session held on Friday in his honour stated that; “I have left Immigration better than I found it.”

The retired CG, who promised to be an ambassador of the NIS, said he will always be ready to assist whenever he is called on.