Buhari Appoints New Chief Of Army Staff

May 27, 2021
​President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday appointed Major General  Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS). 

Yahaya was appointed after the demise of the former COAS who died last week in a plane crash at Kaduna.

A statement signed by the Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said Yahaya was a General Officer Commanding 1 Division.

The statement read, “Prior to his appointment, Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counterterrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code-named  Operation HADIN KAI.”
 

