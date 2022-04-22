Buhari Appoints Matilda Mmegwa As SSA On Employment, Job Creation

April 22, 2022 131

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Matilda Mmegwa as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on employment and job creation (office of the minister of labour and employment).

Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson via a statement on Thursday said Mmegwa will work under the leadership of the minister of labour and employment on issues of job creation.

Adesina revealed that Mmegwa has held a number of posts in the private sector in Canada, and in international organisations.

“Mrs. Mmegwa brings to the position over 30 years’ experience in the field of strategic leadership, corporate governance, social inclusion, and economic development,” the statement reads.

“She is an internationally decorated presenter/keynote speaker and was the lead discussant at the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM) conference in Tanzania in 2009.

“Mrs. Mmegwa has served as a senior consultant and strategic advisor with the Ghana Agricultural Sector Investment Programme (GASIP) an initiative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the government of Ghana.

“She holds a degree in Industrial Chemistry, professional qualifications as Chartered Accountant in both Nigeria and Canada, a master’s degree in strategy and corporate governance.”