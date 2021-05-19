fbpx
Buhari Appoints Mallam Fikpo As DG Of NDE

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the Director-General (DG) of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Mallam Fikpo before his appointment held the position in an acting capacity.

In a statement signed by spokesman Garba Shehu, the President has also approved the appointment of Comrade Issa Aremu as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS).

Comrade Aremu has been a notable Trade Unionist who has risen through the ranks in the Trade Union hierarchy in Nigeria.

The appointments, which are for a period of four years, take effect from May 18.

Buhari Appoints Mallam Fikpo As DG Of NDE
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

