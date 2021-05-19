Buhari Appoints Mallam Fikpo As DG Of NDE

May 19, 2021 85

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the Director-General (DG) of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Mallam Fikpo before his appointment held the position in an acting capacity.

In a statement signed by spokesman Garba Shehu, the President has also approved the appointment of Comrade Issa Aremu as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS).

Comrade Aremu has been a notable Trade Unionist who has risen through the ranks in the Trade Union hierarchy in Nigeria.

The appointments, which are for a period of four years, take effect from May 18.