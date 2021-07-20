fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS

Buhari Appoints Ibrahim Wushishi As New NECO Registrar

July 20, 2021062
Buhari Appoints Ibrahim Wushishi As New NECO Registrar

Ibrahim Wushishi has been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the new Registrar and Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the National Examination Council (NECO).

The announcement was made via a statement by the NECO Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, on Monday.

Wushishi’s appointment was contained in a letter with reference No: FME/PSE/NECO/1078/C.1/36, dated July 16, 2021 and signed by the Minister of Education, Adama Adamu.

Wushishi’s appointment will last for five years and commenced on July 12, 2021.

Prior to his appointment as NECO Registrar, Wushishi served as a professor of science education (chemistry) under the employment of the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna).

READ ALSO: NECO Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma Is Dead

Things To Know About The New NECO Registrar, Ibrahim Wushishi

The Niger State indigene was given born on April 5, 1965, he hails from Wushishi LGA and is reported to be the first person from the state to occupy the office.

He once worked as a lecturer at the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, before his transfer to FUTMinna where he held various duties.

Ibrahim Wushishi succeeds Godswill Obioma who died about two months ago.

NECO’s governing board had earlier named Ebikibina Ogborodi as the registrar/chief executive of the council.

About Author

Buhari Appoints Ibrahim Wushishi As New NECO Registrar
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

October 7, 20140116

Nigerian Army To Sanction 16 Soldiers Over Chibok Girls

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Army has concluded arrangements to arraign 16 soldiers over the April 14, 2014, abduction of over 200 students of the Government Secondary Scho
Read More
June 9, 20140115

Polytechnic CSO Jailed For 33 Years For Demanding Bribe

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A Delta State High Court has sentenced the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Delta State Polytechnics, Ozoro, Peter Obonyamo to 33 years imprisonment. This fo
Read More
EDUCATION & TRAININGEntrepreneurship
September 2, 20160125

Graduates Profit From Internship Scheme – GIS

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Project Director of Graduate Internship Scheme (GIS), which is under the Federal Ministry of Finance, Dennis Chukwu has revealed no fewer than 41,161 gr
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.