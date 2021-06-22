Buhari Appoints Ekpungu As EFCC Secretary

June 22, 2021 139

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. George Ekpungu as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu announced this in a statement on Monday.

Gwandu said that the appointment was for a fresh tenure of five years.

EFCC Official Appointments

Four other persons were appointed by the president as Board Members of the EFCC, Gwandu disclosed.

They include Luqman Muhammad (Southsouth), Anumba Adaeze (Southeast), Kola Adesina (Northcentral), and Yahya Muhammad (Northeast).

Gwandu stated that the appointment was in line with Section 2(1) and Section 4 of the EFCC Act, 2004.

He noted that the EFCC had been operating without a constituted board since 2015 and that the names of the appointees had been forwarded to the Senate for confirmation on the order of the president.