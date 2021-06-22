fbpx
Buhari Appoints Ekpungu As EFCC Secretary

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Buhari Appoints Ekpungu As EFCC Secretary

June 22, 20210139
Buhari Appoints Ekpungu As EFCC Secretary

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. George Ekpungu as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu announced this in a statement on Monday.

Gwandu said that the appointment was for a fresh tenure of five years.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Stock Market Loses N54bn At End Of Trading Day

EFCC Official Appointments

Four other persons were appointed by the president as Board Members of the EFCC, Gwandu disclosed.

They include Luqman Muhammad (Southsouth), Anumba Adaeze (Southeast), Kola Adesina (Northcentral), and Yahya Muhammad (Northeast).

Gwandu stated that the appointment was in line with Section 2(1) and Section 4 of the EFCC Act, 2004.

He noted that the EFCC had been operating without a constituted board since 2015 and that the names of the appointees had been forwarded to the Senate for confirmation on the order of the president.

About Author

Buhari Appoints Ekpungu As EFCC Secretary
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

January 24, 20140133

Channel O To Air 56th Grammy Awards Live

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Cable channel, Channel O will once again bring to DStv and GOtv’s music lovers the live broadcast of the 56th Grammy Awards at 03:00 CAT on Monday, 27 Janua
Read More
October 22, 20140107

IBM Doles Out $1.5b To Offload Chip Unit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram American multinational technology and consulting corporation, IBM is set to pay $1.5billion (£930million) in cash to offload its loss-making chip manufactur
Read More
Google Launches Second Google News Initiative In Africa, Middle East, Turkey MEDIANEWS
February 24, 20210410

Google Launches Second Google News Initiative In Africa, Middle East, Turkey

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Google has announced the second Google News Initiative (GNI) Innovation Challenge in Africa, the Middle East and Turkey with an open call for projects that
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.