Buhari Appoints Abdulrasheed Bawa As New EFCC Chairman

February 16, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Abdulrasheed Bawa as the new Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman.

He written to the Senate requesting that Bawa’s nomination be confirmed.

Abdulrasheed Bawa’s nomination was announced by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina. He disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday titled “President Buhari requests Senate to confirm Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC boss.”

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

“Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.