fbpx
Buhari Appoints Abdulrasheed Bawa As New EFCC Chairman

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Buhari Appoints Abdulrasheed Bawa As New EFCC Chairman

February 16, 2021016
Buhari Appoints Abdulrasheed Bawa As New EFCC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Abdulrasheed Bawa as the new Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman.

He written to the Senate requesting that Bawa’s nomination be confirmed.

Abdulrasheed Bawa’s nomination was announced by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina. He disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday titled “President Buhari requests Senate to confirm Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC boss.”

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

READ ALSO: Lawmakers Flay Ministry, Oil Companies For $750 Million Annual Loss To Gas Flaring

“In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

“Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.

About Author

Buhari Appoints Abdulrasheed Bawa As New EFCC Chairman
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

May 29, 20151676

Fashola Passes On N418.2 Billion Debt Profile To Ambode

The immediate past Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, formally bowed out of office on Thursday, May 28, leaving behind a huge debt profile of N418.2 billion for his successor, Akinwunmi Ambode.
Read More
June 21, 2013031

FG To Sanitize Police Salary System

The Federal Government has initiated moves to sanitize the Nigeria Police salary system by including it in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System. A representative of the Accountant-G
Read More
Kaja Kallas Emerges First Female Prime Minister of Estonia BizWomanINTERNATIONALPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 26, 20210215

Kaja Kallas Emerges First Female Prime Minister of Estonia

Kaja Kallas, a pro-business europhile is to be Estonia’s first female Prime Minister after parliament voted in her new coalition on Monday. Kallas, a 43-year-old who happens to be is the daughter of t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon